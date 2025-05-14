He Thinks That His Wife’s Cooking Is So Bad That It’s Dangerous To Eat, So He Finally Told Her How He Felt About It

It’s one thing to be a bad cook…

AITA for telling my wife she can’t cook? “I (29m) have been with my wife (28f) for 8 years, and meals are just about the only place of contention in our marriage, but I’m scared she’s going to hurt someone one day.

Background – we split the cooking in our house 50/50, but when she cooks I feel like I have to watch her like a hawk.

She undercooks just about everything, especially meat, and no matter how many times I try to politely correct her, she claims I’m being “picky”. For example, every time she makes rice, I just can’t convince her it’s 1 part rice to 2 parts water. She always says “are you sure? That seems like a lot of water.” Or “Maybe that’s how you like it, but I don’t want it so mushy”. The package and Google won’t convince her either, and I just swallow my pride and eat the crunchy rice every time. It’s like that with everything. Pasta, veggies, bread, meat…

The thing is, I wouldn’t care so much if it was just me, but she always wants to cook for our friends. She really prides herself on her cooking and wants to make everything herself. I just trail behind her, trying to make sure it’s all edible, but there’s usually a few dishes that end up drastically over salted or undercooked. Our friends will politely eat, but I noticed they’ve been coming to fewer and fewer invitations for dinner. Things all came to a head the other night when she went to put some chicken in the oven as I was hopping in the shower. When I came out, she had pulled the chicken out and said dinner was ready.

I was skeptical and told her that it had only been like 10 minutes. She said she pan-seared it first so it was fine, but when I came to look, the sides were literally pink. I snapped a little and told her she’s going to make someone sick one day from serving them raw meat. Can’t you see that it’s pink? That’s food safety number 1. She said she thought it was done, and it’s not her fault, her mother never showed her how to cook chicken growing up.

I then told her “Well you’re almost thirty, that’s no excuse for not knowing how to cook at all.” Needless to say she was pretty upset with me, and I probably could’ve been nicer. But I’ve been nice about it for 8 years and nothing has changed. AITA?”

