He Told A Stranger He Wasn’t “Mike” Multiple Times, But When They Wouldn’t Stop Calling He Staged A Terrifying Call And They Never Rang Again

Some people just don’t get the message, no matter how many times you spell it out.

What would you do if a stranger kept calling and texting you, convinced you were someone else, even after you told them multiple times they had the wrong number?

Would you block them and move on?

Or would you teach them a lesson they won’t soon forget?

In the following story, a young man deals with this very dilemma and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

I keep telling you I’m not the person you’re looking for and you still keep calling? Alright 😈 Last year, I had this random Austin number texting me, claiming I was a guy named Mike and that we were old buddies who should get together sometime. I honestly thought it was a possible fishing scam, but I just decided to be nice and let him know it was the wrong number. It seemed like he understood, but in the following weeks, he would still ask for Mike or just straight up call me. I did mess around a bit and made stupid little noises on the phone to throw him off, hoping he’d understand I wasn’t the person he was looking for, but he still kept pestering me. One night, I went to get some sushi with my girlfriend and drank a bit. I was telling her about what was going on, then and there I decided to scare the absolute crap out of him.

Feeling good, he decided to play a little game with this guy.

I got in my car by myself and called him. With the most terrified voice I could manage, I was saying things along the lines of “h-help… no.. NOO GET AWAYYYY!!” On his side of the phone call, I made it sound like a girl was getting hurt/kidnapped. He was like “***… what’s happening?? Who is this!?” After that, I hung up on him and went on with my night, getting some boba. The next day, I checked my phone. Apparently, he called and left a voice message saying he was worried and called the police to check up on his friend Mike (he still thought that my number was Mike’s). After that, I never heard anything from him again.

Wow! That guy was persistent!

