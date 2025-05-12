He Wanted To Sleep On A Red Eye Flight, But The Passenger Behind Woke Him Up Because He Reclined His Seat

Being exhausted on an airplane is frustrating because sleep and flying are like oil and water.

So what would you do if you were trying to sleep on a red eye flight and another passenger woke you up? Would you ignore the passenger, or would you annoy them back for disturbing your sleep?

The passenger in this story was rudely awoken on an airplane. Let’s see what he did about it.

AITAH for putting my seat back on airplane?

Last night I was on a red eye flight from San Francisco to NYC. This is almost a 6 hour flight overnight. I was sitting near the back by the window. The plane was not very full most of the back rows were empty and most middle seats were unoccupied. After take off I put my seat back and fell asleep.

It was not a peaceful slumber.

Around 4 hours later a middle aged larger women behind me was rocking and shoving my seat so hard that she woke me up. I turned around to look at her and she asked me to put my seat forward so she could open her tray to eat. Although I was really angry at this request, I was half asleep so I just put my seat forward. An hour later I put my seat back again because I was uncomfortable and partially out of spite. I couldn’t believe she was eating a snack tray at 3:30 AM and woke me up aggressively for it.

Then you know what hit the fan.

After I put my seat back, she got up and yelled “EXCUSE ME? You spilled my drink all over me!!” Then she muttered curse words, which I repeated back to her. I kept my seat back until the flight ended like 10 minutes later. I think her behavior was ridiculous, but i don’t know, AITA?

They were both pretty rude.

