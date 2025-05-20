May 20, 2025 at 6:48 pm

Homeowner Wants To Rent Out A Room In His House, But The Mother Of His Daughter Says Absolutely Not

by Ben Auxier

Things can obviously get very messy after a divorce when there’s custody involved.

But it can go wrong in ways you probably don’t even IMAGINE at first.

If you’re a parent, though, you have to start thinking about all of the alternatives and might-happpens.

Check out this story and see if you think mom is being overbearing.

AITAH for telling my ex-husband to choose between rental income or having our daughter stay with him?

You might have to read that question a couple times.

My ex-husband and I have been divorced for 3 years and we have a 5 year old daughter.

He recently bought a house and apparently he bought outside his price range because he is planning on renting out the spare room in the home.

I feel very uncomfortable about this because our daughter just turned five and the person he has lined up to move in is a man that he’s known less than a month.

He had no intention of doing a proper background check and he gave me less than 4 days notice of this.

This dude is either very careless or super naive.

Obviously the renter could be a perfectly good guy, but that’s the point, you don’t know.

Our daughter lives with us a week on a week off and I feel extremely uncomfortable about a virtual stranger living in the same home that my child lives in.

I know I cannot tell him he cannot rent out the room or who he rents out to because that is his house, but would I be the [jerk] if I told him that our custody agreement would have to be amended if he plans on going through with this?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

2025 05 02 01 11 30 Homeowner Wants To Rent Out A Room In His House, But The Mother Of His Daughter Says Absolutely Not

What if the shoe were on the other foot?

2025 05 02 01 11 57 Homeowner Wants To Rent Out A Room In His House, But The Mother Of His Daughter Says Absolutely Not

This sort of thing has happened before.

2025 05 02 01 12 04 Homeowner Wants To Rent Out A Room In His House, But The Mother Of His Daughter Says Absolutely Not

Bottom line:

2025 05 02 01 12 27 Homeowner Wants To Rent Out A Room In His House, But The Mother Of His Daughter Says Absolutely Not

Here’s hoping that kid stays safe.

Dad should realize why this is a bad idea.

