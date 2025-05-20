Homeowner Wants To Rent Out A Room In His House, But The Mother Of His Daughter Says Absolutely Not

Things can obviously get very messy after a divorce when there’s custody involved.

But it can go wrong in ways you probably don’t even IMAGINE at first.

If you’re a parent, though, you have to start thinking about all of the alternatives and might-happpens.

Check out this story and see if you think mom is being overbearing.

AITAH for telling my ex-husband to choose between rental income or having our daughter stay with him?

You might have to read that question a couple times.

My ex-husband and I have been divorced for 3 years and we have a 5 year old daughter. He recently bought a house and apparently he bought outside his price range because he is planning on renting out the spare room in the home. I feel very uncomfortable about this because our daughter just turned five and the person he has lined up to move in is a man that he’s known less than a month. He had no intention of doing a proper background check and he gave me less than 4 days notice of this.

This dude is either very careless or super naive.

Obviously the renter could be a perfectly good guy, but that’s the point, you don’t know.

Our daughter lives with us a week on a week off and I feel extremely uncomfortable about a virtual stranger living in the same home that my child lives in. I know I cannot tell him he cannot rent out the room or who he rents out to because that is his house, but would I be the [jerk] if I told him that our custody agreement would have to be amended if he plans on going through with this?

