He Was Always The One To Drive Them Around, But After a Night With No Sleep, She Took The Wheel

Falling asleep at the wheel isn’t just a metaphor, it’s a real risk that endangers people all the time.

So it’s no wonder the possibility has caused a fight or two.

This wife cares less about that and more about getting everyone home safely.

Check it out.

AITAH for not allowing my husband to drive?

My husband (28m) had pulled an all nighter and was awake for over 24 hours working on a final project for school. I (27f) had taken the car to my evening workout and afterwards I called my husband and told him I was on my way back. He asked if I wanted to run some errands together, I said yes and that I would pick him up. I pulled up to the curb of the house and he walked up to the car asking if he could drive, I said no as I was already in the drivers seat and ready to go. He usually always wants to drive and I’m rarely the one driving both of us.

But then the return occurs.

As we’re exiting the grocery store he insists on driving again and I say no, but this time taking into consideration the fact that he had not slept in over a day, and I was worried about his ability to drive safely. This spiraled into a huge argument where he says I have no right to “not let him” do anything. And that it isn’t my place to tell him what to do. I said it is my place because I am a passenger in the car and I’m concerned for both of us in the event that there is a lapse in his judgment due to sleep deprivation.

And now it’s a whole big fight.

He says I am in the wrong, I need to take accountability, apologize, and I need to trust him as he is “fully functioning” and hasn’t done anything to indicate he’s incapable of driving. I argue that knowing he hasn’t slept is reason to not drive. He also insists that I should have approached the situation by asking him if he was okay to drive or not (in my mind that wasn’t an option? Of course he would have said yes because he wants to drive!) I thought shutting down the idea was the best route, although I can see where that may come across as controlling on my part. The argument continued the entire ride home (I drove). AITAH for not letting him drive us home?

Let’s see what the comments think:

Who is bossing who around?

This was clearly right given the circumstances.

Take that control.

Talk about this in the morning.

Real talk, I’ve struggled with insomnia my entire life, and more than once have ended up behind the wheel while sleep deprived.

After a close call, I started making rules for myself. Giving myself more time to make road trips, etc.

Driving without sleep is dangerous on the same level as driving drunk.

Even if you don’t actually fall fully asleep at the wheel – your reactions are slower, your judgement is compromised, heck, you can even hallucinate.

Just don’t do it.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.