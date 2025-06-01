Military Cook Was Given Way More Work Than He Could Do In The Navy, So He Showed That He Wasn’t To Be Messed With

When you’re overworked and underpaid, you need to take extra care of yourself to get through it.

A few years ago, I was deployed in the U.S. Navy. I was a cook. Usually cooks in the military are overworked (like most civilians cooks) and usually have to go through a lot of nonsense when it comes to sanitation inspections. It was only me cooking at the time in a night shift. I had a team of three (one cook and two attendants), and the day shift had over six cooks and nine attendants.

We had a big inspection coming up and we were out to sea. We had to deep clean the whole galley. Now, here’s the fun part. The day shift supervisors said that I needed to deep clean the ovens, grills and kettles (basically everything we use to cook) but what got me mad was that the night shift hardly ever touched any of that because our main focus was to cut prep for the next day. We had a big day the next day, so what they were asking was way too much, even if you didn’t take any breaks. I asked them if they could take some of the items and they said no because night shift never did anything anyway. I purposely left all the deep cleaning for last instead of starting as soon as I came in. Me and my team cut what we needed to cut and took care of our own stuff, and I waited until almost the very end of breakfast to start cleaning.

I took all the oven racks and put them in the big kettles to boil the black stuff out of it. And then I started cleaning the grill. With the grill being cleaned, the ovens with no oven racks and all the kettles being used, they had no chance of putting a meal on time. When lunch was about to start, that’s when I decided to finish my cleaning. There was no food at all to serve the customers, and my supervisors got mad at me. The executive officer of the ship came down to Galley to see what happened, and my supervisors told him that it was all my fault. He then asked me my side of the story. I told him what happened, and he asked them if it was true, and when they nodded, he called them “stupid” and cussed them out and dismissed me. It felt so good.

