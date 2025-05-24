He Was Hungry For Some Cheetos, But A Little Math Revealed A Very Weird Deal
by Ben Auxier
You ever notice when you’re grocery shopping how a lot of stores will have a convenient little price per ounce listing on the shelf?
That’s to help savvy shoppers skip doing all this math manually, like TikTok user @revisereality:
“So I’m at Walmart right now, and I got these Hot Cheetos for $2.69.”
“2 7/8 ounce. Okay, that’s $2.69.”
“Come over here. These are actually 48 cents. But let’s just say that they’re 50.”
“That’s 1 ounce for 50 cents. So I can get 4 ounces for $2. And then these nice little bags of portion control.”
“These people are playing ******* games with your money.”
