He Was Hungry For Some Cheetos, But A Little Math Revealed A Very Weird Deal

by Ben Auxier

You ever notice when you’re grocery shopping how a lot of stores will have a convenient little price per ounce listing on the shelf?

That’s to help savvy shoppers skip doing all this math manually, like TikTok user @revisereality:

“So I’m at Walmart right now, and I got these Hot Cheetos for $2.69.”

“2 7/8 ounce. Okay, that’s $2.69.”

“Come over here. These are actually 48 cents. But let’s just say that they’re 50.”

“That’s 1 ounce for 50 cents. So I can get 4 ounces for $2. And then these nice little bags of portion control.”

“These people are playing ******* games with your money.”

I think this may be a matter of perspective…

Some confusing corporate math.

Lightly burned, more like.

Chester coming in with a hot take.

And now I’m feelin’ snacky.

But I can’t afford them, apparently.

