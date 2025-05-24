He Wouldn’t Mind Cooking For His Girlfriend If She Liked His Dishes, But He Doesn’t Want To Because She Throws It In The Trash

It can be really annoying to do something nice for someone when they don’t seem to appreciate it.

How would you react if someone you loved asked you to cook for them, and when you did, they threw your food away because they didn’t like it?

Would you cook for them the next time they asked you, or would you never cook for them again since it would probably end up being a waste of time and food?

The man in this story is dealing with this situation, and he’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my girlfriend if she’s going to just throw what I make away she can cook for herself? I (30M) live with my little brother (28M) and my girlfriend (30F). Sometimes neither of us will feel like cooking, so when the other goes to cook we ask them to cook for us too. It’s a system that works out and not one thats abused. We normally cook for ourselves but sometimes we also cook a big meal for everyone in the house. We also all pitch in for the grocery bill. Most of whats in the house is for us to use and specific stuff meant for just that person are marked and told in advance.

Cooking isn’t the problem. It’s wasting food that’s the problem!

Lately when my girlfriend has asked me to cook her something that I am making for myself and I have, I wake up the next morning to find most or all of it in the garbage. I am not a world class cook by any means, but I don’t burn my food or under season it either. After the last time when she asked me to cook her something I told her no, that I am tired of seeing food wasted (not to mention the time I took to cook for her) and that if she’s going to keep throwing food away like that, she can cook for herself.

He’s getting mixed opinions on if he’s right or wrong.

My brother agrees with me on the subject. That the food waste is annoying and frustrating to see and it needs to end. Some of our friends agree too while others are saying I should just cook for her anyways and calling me a jerk for “letting her go hungry”. Well reddit. AITA?

There’s no point in cooking for her if she’s just going to throw it away.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

