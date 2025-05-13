Her Boyfriend Invited Her To Have Dinner With His Grandparents, But When She Refused To Cover Her Tattoos, He Uninvited Her

Personally, I don’t think I’ll ever get a tattoo.

I’m not against them or anything, I’m just super freaked out by the idea of committing something to my skin for the rest of my life.

Others seem scared too, but maybe for dumber reasons.

If you had tattoos, would you be offended if you were asked to cover them up?

Let’s see what happens when this situation comes up in this story.

AITA for refusing to cover my tattoos for my boyfriend’s family dinner? I’m (21F) a girl who has several tattoos (some big and quite visible), my boyfriend (26M) met me like that and I hadn’t had any problem with it.

He invited me to go to dinner with his family and I accepted, but he casually mentioned, “Maybe you could wear something with sleeves? Just so we don’t start any drama.” I asked what he meant, and he said his grandparents are very old-school and might not react well to my tattoos. He said he didn’t want the night to be awkward.

I told him I wasn’t going to hide part of myself to make his family more comfortable. He said it’s not about hiding, it’s about respect. I told him respect goes both ways, and I shouldn’t have to pretend to be someone I’m not.

He got upset and said I was overreacting and making it a bigger deal than it is. I told him that I would go to the dinner but that I wouldn’t cover my tattoos. But then he asked me to please not attend, that if I was only going to be difficult, it would be better not to be there.

That really rubbed me the wrong way and made me feel confused, because I think maybe I did behave badly and I shouldn’t have reacted so vehemently against the idea. I don’t want to cause drama with his family, but I have had a hard time feeling comfortable in my skin and learning to deal with the stigma people have towards me because of my tattoos… and I don’t want to go back and hide again, plus I don’t think I would be honest with his family either if I show myself as I am not.

So… AITA for refusing to cover my tattoos for the dinner?

