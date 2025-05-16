Her Boyfriend’s Family Doesn’t Approve Of Their Relationship, But When She Didn’t Try To Convince Him Not To Break Up With Her, He Got Mad

If you were dating someone that your parents didn’t approve of, would you break up with them or continue dating them anyway?

In today’s story, one woman tried to make the decision easy for her boyfriend, but now she’s wondering if she actually messed up.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for agreeing to end my relationship within a day of my boyfriend mentioning it My ex-boyfriend (30) and I (27) recently started dating. I had known him since last 5-6 years, but we were just friends. Even though it was a very short duration, we felt a very strong connection and fell in love immediately when we recently connected again. Everything was sweet and merry and my boyfriend wanted to sense check with his family about our future together. (He belongs from a traditional Indian family).

His family doesn’t approve of their relationship.

His family’s response to us dating wasn’t good and he didn’t tell me the details of the conversation, just told me that things wouldn’t work out. We belong from similar communities but different country. He called me the next day looking very lost. I looked at him feeling anxious breaking this to me and I didn’t know what to say.

She decided not to try to change her ex-boyfriend’s mind about breaking up with her.

He looked like he had accepted it and didn’t want to give it any more try. And so I agreed immediately and told him that we can end things between us. I didn’t wish to put and effort or try to convince someone to put an effort for this relationship. My ex-boyfriend now thinks/blames that the relationship didn’t matter to me and it’s pretty easy for me to move ahead. AITAH for not trying to do anything about the situation?

He doesn’t sound like he wants to break up with her, but he also doesn’t want to defy his family.

That’s his struggle. She was just trying to make it easy for him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she dodged a bullet.

Another person calls him “pathetic.”

This person thinks he’s “spineless.”

This is a really good point.

What did he expect?

You can’t fight for a relationship by yourself.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.