Her Brother And His Girlfriend Made Rude Comments About Her And Her Humble Home, So Her Boyfriend Kicked Them Out Immediately

Your home is supposed to be your sanctuary, so what would you do if a family member insulted your home? Would you ignore their comments, or would you call them out on their insults?

This woman shares that her brother and his girlfriend made rude comments about her home.

Her boyfriend stood up for her, but her family has turned against her. She’s no longer sure who’s right and who’s wrong.

Check out the full story.

AITAH for telling my (27F) brother (20M) and his girlfriend (19F) not to come over again until they apologize after they made rude comments in my home? I recently moved into a small, modest home with my boyfriend (30M). It’s nothing fancy, but we’re really proud of it. It represents a fresh start for us after some tough times.

This woman welcomed her brother and his girlfriend into her home.

My younger brother and his girlfriend showed up recently for the first time. It wasn’t planned. They called me when they were already outside. Even though things with my family have been tense lately, I said they could come in. While I was showing them around, his girlfriend looked around.

They started making rude comments.

She said that our home was so “humble.” My brother started laughing and said that we look like teens, living without money. He added that my old life was much better. I was a lot richer before, but now I’m unemployed.

Her boyfriend got annoyed and kicked them out.

I was caught off guard and didn’t say anything. But my boyfriend got really annoyed and ended up kicking them out in a fit of rage. He told them not to come back until they respected me. He said they should never insult me again, especially when I’m pregnant and ill.

She told her brother that they’re not welcome back until they apologize.

Later that night, I texted my brother. I said that we probably shouldn’t have kicked them out like that, but I didn’t appreciate their comments and maybe they shouldn’t come over again, at least not until they can be nicer. He never replied.

Her mom got upset with her.

But a few hours later, my mom called me. She accused me of not wanting to be a part of the family anymore, and she told me that she “didn’t recognize me.” She couldn’t believe I’d let my boyfriend kick them out.

She thinks her family has always been upset with her.

My family has already been upset with me for moving to my boyfriend’s city. It is only an hour away. They’ve made it clear they don’t like him, so this really feels like they’re using the situation as an excuse to pile on. AITA?

Sometimes, you have to let other people defend you in front of toxic family members.

