Her Younger Brother Won’t Clean or Do Chores Anymore, So She Refuses To Cook For Him Until He Stops Being A Jerk

It’s hard when your life at home is dysfunctional as there is no easy fix.

It’s complicated.

See how the young woman in this story is trying to solve the unhealthy dynamic at their house.

AITA for not cooking for my brother.

I have two sibling living with me at our mom’s house. A younger brother and a younger sister. My sister and I get along, but my brother, for some reason, doesn’t seem to like me very much. My parents are divorced and our mom is kind of an irresponsible person, what makes me, the oldest sister, responsible for my siblings sometimes. I think I shouldn’t have to parent my siblings, but I’m okay with it most of the time.

But life at home isn’t exactly peaceful.

My younger brother is kind of a jerk himself. He doesn’t clean, he doesn’t help with the chores and he’s insulting towards my sister and I. I try being a good person, because my mom creates a tense ambience whenever she’s home. I know it makes me a bit volatile sometimes, which leads to me treating my siblings badly and it was my brother that told me this. Since he told me I’ve been trying to be better, but he’s just been getting worse. Lately I’ve been getting tired of having to go behind my brother, cleaning his stuff and mothering him.

So she’s found a solution.

So since he’s a way better cook thank I am, I’ve decided to not cook for him anymore when our mom is out doing some other stuff. I feel bad because it is true that my mom said I had to cook for us and make sure we had lunch together. But on the other hand, he’s 16, and planning on going to study abroad next year. Is it really so bad that I choose not the be the second parent at home?

Here is what folks are saying.

He can search YouTube tutorials to learn things, too.

I don’t think being 16 makes you a jerk by default. I hate this “Boys will be boys” nonsense.

Well said. He’ll be okay.

It’s good to learn how to be independent as early as possible.

Shame on her for doing that!

I don’t think she is being harsh.

Her mom needs to snap out of it.

