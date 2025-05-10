Her Cousin Built A Fake Influencer Persona To Impress Her Followers, So She Was Furious When Her Real-Life Relatives Refused To Play Along

It’s one thing to chase a dream, but it’s another to pretend to be something you’re not.

One young woman’s cousin was determined to pass herself off as a successful social media influencer. But when she expected everyone around her to drop everything to keep up with her crazy fantasy, she chose honesty over pretending.

Read on for the full story!

AITAH for not helping my cousin lie about her “influencer” life? So my cousin (20F) has always been obsessed with social media. A few months ago, she started telling everyone she’s this “wellness influencer” working with brands, doing deals, getting flown out, etc.

But she knows this is far from the reality of her life.

But I know for a fact she still works part-time at the local smoothie shop and lives with her parents. (She rents BnBs for her posts, of course.) I (19F) recently got invited to a small gathering she was hosting for some “networking event” at her house.

This event was even crazier than it sounded.

When I got there, it was literally just her friends pretending to be fans (this was literally the saddest thing I’ve ever SEEN), ring lights set up everywhere, and she asked me to be in the background of her video “acting like a client.”

I laughed and said nah, I didn’t feel comfortable pretending like that. She got super ticked, said I embarrassed her and ruined the vibe, started swearing at me, etc., and kicked me out of the “event.”

She was determined to keep up the illusion.

Later that night, she posted a pic from the party and captioned it with a bunch of fake brand tags and “client appreciation” stuff. I didn’t comment anything, but I guess one of her friends told her I was “being judgy.”

Her refusal has sparked lasting tension between them.

Now she’s blocked me and told my aunt I’m toxic and jealous (I guess she lied for some things here and there, because no way my aunt was mad at me for this, I guess). I’m like?? I didn’t even say anything rude, I just didn’t wanna be part of the fake show. My mom says I did the right thing and I’m an adult with my own head on my arms. So AITAH?

You can’t stage true influence.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter doesn’t exactly think highly of her cousin’s little scheme.

Her cousins can’t force her to do something she doesn’t want to do.

It takes a lot of work to pretend to be someone you’re not.

Being a part of her cousin’s drama doesn’t sound like the most fun anyway.

If “honesty” ruined the vibe, maybe it wasn’t a vibe worth cultivating.

