Her Dad Doesn’t Pull His Weight Around The House Despite Having More Free Time Than Her Mom, So She Blurted Out That He Will Be Single Soon If He Doesn’t “Shape Up”

Walking on eggshells is the worst.

Some people just can’t handle the truth, and some people don’t know how to communicate it respectfully.

In this case, a 16-year-old finally blurted out to her dad that her mom would end up leaving him if he didn’t step up as a husband.

He was so offended he gave her the silent treatment for days.

Now she’s wondering if she should apologize for being “too” honest.

Let’s read her story.

AITAH For telling my Dad that if he didn’t “Shape up” my Mom was going to leave him? For context, I am a 16 year old girl and my Dad is a 57 year old man. I love my parents a lot, and I am so grateful for all the things they do to provide for me. However, me and my Dad have always had a bit of a strange relationship. He is not very good at communicating, and sometimes it feels like I can’t talk to him about anything.

He’s touchy, which makes things more difficult for her mom, too.

This does bother me, but the real issue in our house is that my mom does EVERYTHING. Every day she makes dinner, does the dishes, laundry, etc. On top of this, she recently started remotely working full time again, AND she is currently going back to college to get her masters degree. I do everything I can to help her out, but I can only do so much.

They could use his help.

My Dad works full time, and that’s it. He never does any chores or helps around the house at all. He does work a labor heavy job, and I understand it’s tiring, but he could at least give our dog a bath or make dinner for himself or something.

He stalls them and just falls back to old patterns, in the best case scenario.

Both me and my mom have said many times that we want him to help around the house, and he always says he will, but he never does anything.

He did the dishes a couple times, but he didn’t do it thoroughly enough and there was still food on them so my mom had to rewash them. I’ve honestly gotten really tired of this, as it’s been going on for years.

She couldn’t keep quiet anymore.

Well, here is where I might be the in the wrong. This happened three days ago. My mom was in class that night, so she hadn’t gotten an opportunity to do the laundry yet, and there was a basket of dirty clothes in my parent’s room. My dad offhandedly remarked “Gee, there sure are a lot of dirty clothes laying around.”

How insightful of him. This was the last straw for her.

This made me really annoyed. I told him that he was a grown man and if he wanted clean clothes he could do a load of laundry himself. My dad looked surprised at this and told me to calm down. I have a tendency of speaking harshly to people when I’m irritated, and this was unfortunately one of those moments.

She wasn’t done, though.

So I told him that “I swear to God, If you don’t shape up and start doing some actual work around here, Mom is gonna want a divorce.” I knew immediately I shouldn’t have said it and he left the room looking really angry. Not sure if it’s relevant, but he has been married 2 times before my Mom.

The plot thickens. But he still thinks other people are the problem.

I told my mom about this and she says that while he should do more work, what I said was really mean and the divorce comment was completely unnecessary. When my dad got home from work the next day I tried to apologize, but he completely ignored me and just went outside.

Shunning your own daughter is so wrong.

It’s been three days and he hasn’t said a word to me, even though I’ve tried to say sorry multiple times. My house is now really tense since my Dad is also mad at my Mom because he thinks she wants to get a divorce. I feel horrible but honestly, deep down I still agree with the comment I said to him. AITA?

He is lucky someone told him the plain truth instead of just letting the boat sink.

I’m curious to see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

This reader was a victim of a similar situation.

This commenter shares their point of view.

Someone shares a few wise words.

This person has a different take.

Another reader chimes in.

A very honest comment.

So he *checks notes* doesn’t pull his weight around the house, uses weaponized incompetence against his extremely busy wife, and shuns his own kid…

He’s the one who should be apologizing.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.