Her Ex And His Cat Are Both Moving Out, So She Decided To Make A Few Puzzle Pieces Disappear

Have you ever worked really hard to put together a jigsaw puzzle, and then you realize there’s a piece missing?

It’s really frustrating.

In this case, you probably find yourself searching everywhere you can to try to find it, but eventually, you have to face the fact that the piece is gone and the puzzle will never really be complete.

In today’s story, one woman is packing up a puzzle of a cat when she has an idea.

Let’s read the whole story.

Stealing puzzle pieces Been doing the ever dreadful “separating of the belongings” after being broken up with and having lived together for a couple years. He gifted me a 1000 piece custom puzzle this last Christmas of what was “our cat” that we had started but never finished. He is taking the cat, as he owned her before we got together, so it makes sense but is heartbreaking because she was my baby too.

She wondered why she was doing what she was doing.

Anyways I was kindly putting the pieces we sorted into some baggies to give back to him since I don’t want the puzzle given the circumstances and thought he may want to complete it on his own. Then some anger arose as I was doing this task, thinking I can’t believe I’m going through this, heartbroken, losing both of them out of nowhere, and here I am kindly putting the pieces we organized from containers into baggies for him. I thought why am I being so nice when he hurt me so bad?

She knew what she needed to do.

I am not one for revenge or bad character or getting back at people. But I also thought…how frustrating would it be to have puzzle pieces “go missing”? Knowing he would be sitting there trying to do it “swearing there isn’t a piece that fits” because little does he know I took them. Looking around to see if he was sitting on it, checking all the pieces so many times. And that he could never have the satisfaction of finishing the puzzle. A small harmless act of revenge but just as rewarding.

That’s a perfect revenge idea. It’ll be very frustrating for him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Everyone made sure they’d have the last piece.

This person did the same thing to their sister.

Another person did this to an ex.

Here’s a way to take the revenge to another level.

This would be even worse.

This is a puzzling matter.

How evil.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.