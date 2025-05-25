Her Ex-Husband Wouldn’t Pay His Fair Share Of His Phone Bill, So She Reported His Phone As Stolen And Had It Shut Off

Well, it sounds like it’s a good thing that this woman got rid of this fella…

Entitled ex-husband gets what he deserves. “After dealing with my husband (29M) cheating on me and loudly disrespecting me for 2 years, I (23F) finally left him 4 months ago. He assumed no responsibility for the marital bills and I had to sell the house and his truck by myself. When I left him, there was also a $400 phone bill in both of our names. I ended up just paying the overdue bill a few months ago under the stipulation that my ex husband gives me $200 for his share.

He did give me $90 but then he laughed at me for expecting him to pay me the other $110 stating that he doesn’t owe me anything. About a week ago, I went into the store of my current cell phone provider and learned that I am paying twice as much as I should be paying for phone service because I am still being charged $40/month for my ex husband’s phone. (Theres still $800+ owed on it). I learned that the remaining balance was not transferred over when he switched his phone number to his own account because he failed to sign the required paperwork. I explained the situation to my ex husband and he was more than willing to join a conference call with me and customer service to get the remaining balance transferred to his own account.

We had spent approximately 20 minutes on the phone before my ex husband told the customer service woman that he is making payments on his own phone through his own account, that he doesn’t have a clue what I’m talking about and that whatever I have called to inquire about it is clearly not even his business- then he hung up.

So today I spoke with customer service again and learned that I technically own my ex husband’s phone since it is in my name. So I made a police report, I reported the phone as stolen and it is now flagged and shut off.”

