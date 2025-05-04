Her Father “Found” Someone Else While Married To Her Mom, And Now Asked Her To Tag Along With Them On A Vacation

Parents get divorced, then find someone else… This is fairly common.

This woman’s dad, however, was still married to her mom when he found someone else, and now, years later, he wants them to travel together as a happy family.

But she doesn’t like her stepmother and doesn’t want to. Is she in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not waiting to go on vacation with my stepmother? 15 years ago my (20, f) father emotionally cheated on my mother with my stepmother. Since then my father has never bothered to introduce me to my stepmother. I remember hanging out with her and my stepsister once when I was 7 but never after that. Then, 7 years later, we went together to London, UK. Two years after that we went together to an F1 Grand Prix.

But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

The two vacations were however not really enjoyable to me because of my stepmother. For whatever reason she is really controlling towards my dad, and therefore also towards me. My dad caves every time my stepmother berates him or wants something from him, but I don’t. And she doesn’t like that. An example for that would be that she didn’t want me do have a key for my dad’s house because my mother could take the key to visit my father (my mother has a boyfriend of 7 years).

She is afraid he will cheat (again).

She also forbids my father from going to events my mom’s at. They both are in a canoeing club in the same city. Because of that my dad never goes to those events and he is visibly sad about it. My stepmother once went nuts because they were on a picture together (with 50+ other people). For the reasons named above (and many more) I decided I don’t want any contact with my stepmother anymore. My dad was really sad about it and tried to talk me out of it but I didn’t care.

Sounds like a wise decision, but her dad and her stepmother disagree.

I thought he understood me (since I haven’t seen my stepmother for two years now) but recently, he brought up a new vacation with her. Because both my stepmother and stepsister enjoy F1 (and so do I and my dad) he thought we could visit a race together. Due to my past experience I politely declined and mentioned our past relationship and what went wrong in the first place. He acknowledged it but didn’t drop the subject. After that I kind of caved (since I really do love F1) and offered to come with them.

But she tried establishing boundaries this time.

I however insisted of having my own hotel room and sitting on a different grandstand for the race days. My dad absolutely disliked the idea, saying, it wouldn’t be a combined vacation if I did that. I then told him I didn’t want a combined vacation because of my stepmother and her behavior. He then said he was very disappointed in me and that he wished I could just do this for him since he really wants us to be a family together. AITA?

They could be a happy family and also go canoeing together if he hadn’t cheated on her mom.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this situation.

She has good reasons not to want to hang out with her stepmother.

Her father should at least be understanding of that.

