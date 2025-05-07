Her Five Year Old Niece Stole A Toy From Her, But The Family Says She Should Have Let Her Keep It

I recently told my nieces I’d never buy them another stuffed animal again.

I’ll happily buy them other gifts. But no more stuffies. Because they have HUNDREDS of the things.

And don’t get me wrong, they’re great kids with good attitudes.

But I’m trying not to over-indulge something.

Which is important for kids, as we’ll see.

Let’s read the details.

AITA for not letting a kid take my figurine/toy? I (17) have a sister (27) who has a little child (5f).

And this kid’s attitude is NOT so great.

The kid is a tad spoiled, I won’t lie. She throws tantrums when she doesn’t get what she wants, sometimes lays on the ground and cries crocodile tears. My family all has short temper, so when she does her little show they give her what she wants. But I wanna be a teacher one day and I don’t want to teach her that behaviour is okay.

Then a meal turned unhappy.

Now, recently I was at a fast food place and got one of those plastic toys they add to kiddie meals (I’m autistic and can’t stomach normal food). And this toy was laying on my desk for a bit. The kid saw it and really wanted it. To the point she remembered it after 3 days of not being in the house. I told her I won’t give it to her because it’s mine and she has many toys. She pouted and then stopped.

Then came the day of the heist.

I thought that’s good but then she outright stole it. Went to my room, took it and then hid it under her jacket. I didn’t know five year olds even had ideas like that

You should meet more 5 year olds.

While I thought about maybe giving it to her after she really wanted it so badly at first, I decided to hide it and not let her get it at all after that attempt. She started crying (no tears, only pouting and laying alone). My family got angry at me because they had to endure her tantrum because of me. They wouldn’t listen when I explained that if she acts like this she won’t get friends at pre-school and what not.

So, what now?

Should’ve I given that thing to her? Or did I do good by not “rewarding” the thievery?

Let’s see what the comments had to say:

Seriously, the parents are dropping the ball.

I WANT MONEY.

Get that happy meal.

Remember, you’re doing your kids no favors by giving them absolutely everything they want.

Parents of a five year old should have already figured that out.

