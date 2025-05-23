Her Friend Kept Pressuring Her To Reconcile With Her Abusive Mom, So She Asked Her Why She Won’t Reconcile With Her Abusive Ex

Friendship can be tricky when one of you is going through something difficult. Sometimes you need to get extreme to get your point across.

If you had a friend who was pressuring you to do something you didn’t want to do, would you smile and nod, or would you come up with an example that would show them why their idea is a bad idea?

See how the person in this story corrected her friend in a fairly extreme way.

AITA for using my friends “logic” against her and making her cry

I went no contact with my narcissistic family last year as I was done being their scapegoat. My friend was encouraging me to “call my mother and reconcile for Mother’s Day” and I explained (again) the emotional and mental abuse I went through and her refusal to take accountability or seek therapy.

It got personal in a flash.

She then lectured me on how “It’s hard being a parent” (She’s a parent I’m not) and that “As the eldest you should’ve helped your mother around the house more and with your younger siblings.” Also, “I should let bygones be bygones and call my mother for Mother’s Day” I told her “So you think if I had done more chores and accepted more parenting as a kid then I wouldn’t have been abused? If it’s too hard to be decent to your kids then you shouldn’t be a parent. Maybe you should’ve helped your abusive ex husband around the house more, maybe you shouldn’t have had dinner 10 minutes late because you know his job is stressful and it’s hard being a provider and father. Next month is Father’s Day you should call and reconcile with him.”

It ended the pressure and did something else.

“How could I as a child stop the abusive behavior of an adult when as an adult you couldn’t stop your husband from abusing you?” She cried and walked off. Our mutual friends agree she was wrong to pressure me to reconcile with my mother but she “meant well, didn’t understand and you took it too far.” I did it to make a point on how abuse isn’t okay from anyone even your parents. AITA?

She phrased it in a way her friend would understand.

Here is what people are saying on Reddit.

Of course. It’s all about her.

That’s what I was thinking. Awful “friend.”

Get a MUCH better friend.

It makes me cringe. Than they wonder why the kid didn’t speak up.

I’m sure not, but I suspect you wouldn’t have done what OP’s “friend” did.

See you never.

