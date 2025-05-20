Her Friend’s Face Looked Totally Different After Cosmetic Work, And Now She’s Debating Whether To Say Something Or Stay Silent

Two decades of friendship. One very inflated dilemma.

When a longtime friend shows up looking more filtered than familiar, do you speak up—or smile through it?

Read on for the story.

WIBTA for telling my friend her filler is overdone? This seems such a crazy question to a ask, I (33f) have been friends with M (33f) since middle school (20 years). We have always had open and serious conversations about our lives, but (obviously) never specifically about how we look. Recently a lot of girls I know have been getting Botox and Juvaderm. I’m not sure if it’s always been happening but now my age group is finally taking part or if its a social media pressure of looking a certain way. My friend looks botched. Her lips are puffed up beyond her natural lip line and her cheeks and under eye are so round it looks like she is wearing a mask.

Yikes.

I love her dearly as a friend and at the end of the day I don’t care what she looks like, she is my friend and her personality shines through… But I’m wondering if I should t ell her that she should get some of her filler dissolved because she looks unnatural, (serious uncanny valley vibes) because I owe her the truth or would I just come across as rude. She lives in a different city then me so we often travel to see each other, I don’t want to ruin a trip by starting off with “hey you look freaking insane” but I also don’t want to end it like “I have been looking at you all weekend and you need to fix your face.”

Neither seem like good options…

I might be the a****** because whatever do what you want. But I also might be wrong because she has filler blindness and the people charging her money are the people telling her she looks good. So obviously they’re biased and I am obligated as her friend not to be silent.

This friend is stuck between brutal honesty and polite silence, unsure if saying something would help—or just hurt.

Online, the debate is fierce: is it caring or just cruel?

This person says it would be rude.

But this person says honesty is the best policy.

And this person says if she isn’t asking, don’t tell.

When the filler goes too far, should a real friend call it out—or let it slide?

This is one tough call.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.