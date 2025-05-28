Her Friend’s Husband Asked Her To Keep A Secret, But She’s Not Sure That She Should Keep The Secret Anymore

It’s always a weird feeling when someone asks you to keep something to yourself and you’re just…not totally sure why.

Like hey man…what are you up to?

The woman in this story agreed to keep a secret for her friend’s husband, but now she’s thinking that’s a bad idea. Things aren’t adding up.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for hiding my friend’s husband real salary? This has been weighing on me.

A close friend’s husband was unemployed but got a job a few months ago at my cousin’s company. I had no part in getting him the job, but he called me after starting and asked me not to tell his wife (my friend) what his real salary is. He assumed I knew because his boss is my cousin and told me the actual figure.. which is much higher than what he told her.

He had a reason for not wanting to share his real salary with his wife.

He said he sends a large portion to his mother, which causes fights with his wife, so he downplayed his income. I was uncomfortable but chose not to get involved.

Now the friend is complaining to her.

Now, the problem is…my friend constantly vents to me about how little her husband earns and how frustrated she is that they can barely get by. She even asked if I could talk to my cousin about getting him a raise. Recently, she told me half his salary goes to his mom and the rest isn’t even 25% covering of their expenses.

This sounds awfully suspicious.

That made me wonder if she thinks he’s giving half away and seems to be ok with…then maybe the real issue isn’t what he claimed? Is he lying to both of us?

I feel stuck. Should I tell her the truth? Or stay out of it?

This does sound suspicious. I think I’d be honest about what her husband said.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit say:

Put it back on him?

Or just give him a warning and go ahead.

Maybe it’s on the cousin?



Jeez, what a mess.

