Her Future Mother-In-Law Refuses To Reveal Her Wedding Outfit, But The Bride Worries She’s Planning To Upstage Her At The Welcome Party

Some people just love to make every moment about themselves, even when it’s someone else’s big day.

What would you do if your future mother-in-law were keeping her wedding outfit a secret like she were the one getting married?

Would you let her have it because that’s just how she is?

Or would you push her to see what she plans to wear?

In the following story, one bride-to-be finds herself in this exact situation with her future mother-in-law.

Here’s what happened.

WIBTA if I asked my MIL to show me her dress for our wedding events? I am getting married this July. We are having a fusion wedding (I am Indian; he is American). His parents are graciously paying for our wedding (they are wealthy). I generally have a great relationship with his mother, although she does suffer from “main character energy.” She likes to be the center of conversation. We let her, largely because she is funding the vacations and dinners we have with her. My husband’s siblings have complained that at their weddings, she has dressed too extravagantly – more so than the bride or what befits the occasion. There is no risk of that at our wedding as Indian brides are hard to beat.

She shares her outfits, but doesn’t get the same info from her future MIL.

At the same time, I have excitedly shown her my outfits for the wedding, but she is refusing to “reveal” her outfits for either of the 2 events to anyone. She is having a custom outfit made for the wedding. For the welcome party, my MIL revealed she’s wearing something crazy and “shiny” but wasn’t allowed to say more. I haven’t pressed her too much, but I have asked her lightly and been refused. This isn’t a big deal to me, but it’s also strange that what she’s wearing is the big surprise for my wedding. For the welcome party, it would be easier to outshine me as I’m wearing a more minimal outfit. I would like to press her a bit more firmly, but don’t want to be rude. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like her outfits are going to be a problem.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

Unfortunately for her, the MIL is helping fund the entire wedding, so it’s not in good taste to go against her very much.

