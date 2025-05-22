Her Husband Became The Go-To ‘Free Handyman’ For Several Friends, But It’s Taking Too Much Of His Time And She Wants To Interfere

Being generous and helpful to friends and family is great.

But as with everything in life, there can be too much of a good thing, and in this couple’s case, his availability is turning into a full-time job with no compensation.

This is why his wife is considering interfering, but she’s unsure of how to approach it or whether to approach it at all.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for getting tired of my husband’s “free” labor being taken advantage of? AITA if I tell people to stop asking my husband to do “handyman work” for friends for free? My husband’s love language and way of helping others has always been acts of service. He’s a great guy and is also unable to say no.

It was okay before they had kids, but now it’s becoming an issue.

When we were younger (pre-kid), it was never really a big deal. We had plenty of time and he could spend it doing whatever he wanted. Now that we have a kid and we’re dual employed, there’s never enough time. Even if we did have more time, I would want us to spend it with our kiddo or getting some much needed “me” time for either of us.

Their acquaintances seem to think he’s always available.

We have several friends that seem to think being “friends” with us should include some entitlement to his services. Whether it’s last-minute handyman emergencies, scheduling time to assemble/disassemble furniture, car troubles… he’s the go-to for several of our friends. I don’t think they realize how many people ask him for his time and that it really adds up.

But she’s unsure if she should ask him to stop.

I feel bad because some of this is coming from my single lady friends. Sometimes I just don’t want to hang out with people because I feel like it’s under the guise of asking him to do things. How can I subtly drop hints that lines are being crossed? Should I speak up for him and let them know it feels like he’s being taken advantage of? AITA?

It can be a delicate situation if he always said yes, but now starts saying no to everyone.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight about this situation.

Maybe they don’t realize a lot of other people are also asking him favors.

It’s adding up and taking way too much of his time.

