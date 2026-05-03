One Dad Spent 20 Minutes Entertaining a Siding Salesman—Despite Owning a Brick House

If you’re trying to sell someone something, it’s a good idea to make sure they can actually use it before going into too many details. Otherwise, it’s a waste of time for everyone.

If you kept getting annoying sales calls trying to sell you something you couldn’t use, would you hang up, be honest, or waste the salesman’s time?

In this story, one dad is in this situation, and he decides to waste the salesman’s time.

Let’s read all about it.

Sales guy selling my dad….How do you install it? When I was a kid, (back in the 60’s) a lot of companies were calling to sell aluminum siding for the house. (this happened almost every night at dinner time – as were sitting down to eat) One night, my dad answers the phone, gets up and starts talking to this guy. We’re all puzzled, because my dad hated talking during dinner time.

He took his time asking a lot of questions.

For about 20 minutes, my dad is asking questions and being sold on the benefits of aluminum siding, colors, types, durability, etc. Then finally, my dad says – this sounds great and I’d love to have you come out, but I have just one question….How does this aluminum siding get attached to the brick? After a pause, we can hear the guy telling my dad that Aluminum siding is really NOT meant for a brick house – and clarifying .. do you have a brick house??

Dad knew what he was doing!

THEN – my dad, in a loud voice says – YES – I’ve got a brick house, and I know DAMN WELL IT WON’T STICK TO BRICK – and that’s exactly what I’ve been telling you morons over a dozen times – hoping you’d stop calling!!! They stopped calling.

I also grew up in a brick house, and I also remember phone calls trying to sell us siding. It’s a waste of time for everyone involved. I’m glad this dad found a way to get them to stop calling.

This person’s friend also owned a brick house.

Here’s another story about a siding salesman.

Someone who lived in an apartment also got a call from a siding salesman.

This person’s mother-in-law knew how to deal with salesmen.

I bet the salesmen didn’t know what to think of this answer!

A clever response can make the sales call to stop!

If you liked this post, check out a story about a manager who wouldn’t believe the truth about a broken machine until he ended up in the hospital.