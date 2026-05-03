“He Just Wouldn’t Stop”: How One Guy Turned a Chill Movie Night Into a Social Disaster

Introducing new folks into a pre-established friend group is rife for chaos.

What would you do if your friend’s new boyfriend started drama with you? One person recently shared a wild example of this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not “being considerate” to my friend’s boyfriend’s allergies?

Firstly, I’d like to set the context that I understand that nuts are a very common allergy in some places.

It’s just really not a common allergy in my country.

Before this incident, I didn’t know a single person allergic to nuts.

That’s not exactly a moral failing.

The most common allergy where I live is seafood.

With that being said, I live in South East Asia.

Nuts is not an unusual ingredient in our cuisine.

This is fairly common knowledge.

We had a potluck with friends.

We’re in our early 20s.

I brought some pad thai, one of my favorites.

That sounds delicious!

It has nuts as an ingredient.

My friends love it too.

I told the groupchat I would be bringing it, and no one had any issues.

That would be the time to address any issues if there were any.

One of my friends brought her boyfriend.

This was our first time meeting him.

He seemed rather offended seeing the Pad Thai with nuts all over it, cause he’s allergic.

No one is forcing him to eat it.

He implied that I’m inconsiderate for bringing a common “danger” that can harm others.

I apologized, and said I didn’t know he was allergic.

He said I should have known it’s a common allergy that should be avoided.

That’s a bit of a stretch there, dude.

I said our group ate out together in a Thai place in the past and had pad thai, and no one objected to my message saying I would be bringing it.

My friend, his girlfriend, said she forgot to inform us about his allergy or forgot that pad thai has peanuts.

Which caused somewhat of an argument between them.

Well that would kill the vibe for sure.

There was other food he could eat.

And though the evening started off awkward, it eventually got better.

The next day, we got a message in the groupchat saying “Please be considerate of others and avoid nuts next time, thanks!”.

Uh, a little passive aggressive there.

Was I being inconsiderate?

I wasn’t aware of his allergy. AITA?

This guy sounds like he was looking to create a problem. Let’s see if Reddit agreed.

The comments were in unanimous agreement.



And emphasized how awkward the whole thing was.



Even folks from other cultures chimed in.



Others were incredulous about his behavior.



And one person even gave first-person perspective.



Sounds like this guy is allergic to basic decency.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple who rescinded a generous vacation offer when their sister-in-law took too long to decide.