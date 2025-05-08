Her Husband Is Making Her Choose Between Him And Their Dog, And She’s Leaning Towards Keeping The Dog

As my mom always told me when I was growing up, “I’d get rid of you before I got rid of the dog.”

What a nice lady!

This story from Reddit reminded me of that fond memory from my childhood.

Is this woman acting like a jerk?

Check out her story below and see what you think!

Spouse is saying me or the dog….considering divorce. “I have been married longer than we have had our dog. To say we have issues is an understatement.

This sounds pretty bad…

From addiction issues to attempted affairs I have forgiven my spouse for it all and trying to work through our issues. I love dogs greatly and when my spouse brought home a dog for me I was over the moon with joy. My spouse never liked pets but decided to give me this gift anyways. I spoil the dog and she is definitely motivated by food and at times does not have the best manners in this department. Other than that she is a great dog, never hurt anyone and is great with our kids and other pets.

What a creep!

Over the years my spouse has blown up over the dog demanding I get rid of it, but I never did and my spouse always calmed down. Recently my spouse decided they had enough and abandoned my dog while I was at work. I called the police on my spouse to get them to tell me where they dropped my dog off at. If it wasn’t for social media I would never have found her. But due to this I asked for a divorce.

She has a decision to make…

We have been attempting to work on our marriage, but my spouse is saying it is them or the dog.

I cannot get myself to let go of the dog who has been loyal all these years, but I also do not want to give up on a marriage when my spouse is making a lot of strides in becoming the person I always prayed for. I really feel if I give away my dog I am losing a part of myself and becoming a person I do not like. AITA for not giving up my dog for my spouse?”

If she chooses the dog, she’s not the one giving up on her marriage, her spouse is. He’s the one making her choose.

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

I think everyone really wants her to choose the dog over this guy.

