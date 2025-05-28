Her Husband Slept Through Every Night And Morning, So One Woman Faced Parenthood Exhausted And Alone

Parenthood tends to put even established relationships to the test, especially when the workload isn’t equally shared.

AITAH for resenting my husband for sleeping My (30F) husband (27M) has always insisted on sleeping in. He doesn’t work, so until this past year, it hasn’t been an issue.

However, last year we had our first child in July, and it hasn’t changed. On top of not taking care of her for any night wakings unless I outright refuse, he also won’t do the wake-up routine with her.

So essentially, I’m up all night with her and then up early in the morning to either take care of her or get ready for work. I work a high-stress job, and I really don’t get breaks during the day except to pump.

I’ve tried talking to him about it, both alone and in marriage counseling. Even our counselor said it wasn’t fair that he’s the only one who sleeps in or gets to sleep through the night.

If I wake him up and ask him to help with the baby, he throws a fit that includes mumbling nasty things about me to the baby and under his breath, making passive-aggressive comments out loud in other rooms, and refusing to talk to me.

However, he always finds a way to make me feel like I’m in the wrong when I try to bring it up. AITA?

