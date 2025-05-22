Her Husband Thought She Fell Asleep While Holding Their Baby, And He Refused To Believe Her When She Told Him She Was Watching TV

New parenthood means living on very little sleep, and it’s harder for some parents than others.

AITAH for telling my husband he isn’t allowed to come to our baby’s appointments anymore after he told the doctor something untrue? Let me start by saying that I sort of feel like the jerk here and I want to know what other people who don’t know us think. For context our baby girl is only 3 months. I will also be the first to admit that I’m very new at being a mom, and have never ever claimed to be perfect. I was incredibly scared while I was pregnant, and while my daughter herself is way easier than I expected, I have lots of anxiety, which I’ve been told is very normal. I am 21, a brand new mom, and also recently married.

So anyway, several nights ago our baby was crying at around midnight. Recently she’s been doing good with sleep, one late night feed and then she sleeps until like 6-7 which is great. I picked her up, and was holding her while sitting up in bed.

My husband woke up too and looked at us for about two seconds before he went back to sleep, which is fine. I fed her and she fell asleep. Our TV was still on in the bedroom and I was watching it, with the baby asleep on my chest. I didn’t want to move her and honestly I just wanted to enjoy that little second of my baby, silence, and the TV.

Ten minutes later my husband woke up SCREAMING. He woke the baby up by immediately snapping in my face and accusing me of having been asleep with her still on me. I of course said that I wasn’t but he was adamant I was.

It took about half an hour to calm her back down and then an hour more of his accusations that I was sleeping. I kept saying I literally wasn’t I was watching TV. And I 10000% was. He claims he saw my eyes shut.

At the next well baby visit my husband decides to tell the pediatrician that I co-sleep with our baby. (I know that some people can do that safely but we’ve opted not to and the doctor says it’s unsafe to do). I was so mad. Eventually my husband backed it down to just co sleeping “sometimes” but that’s still not true. I don’t even co sleep at all!!!!! He claims he saw me ONCE which isn’t even true!!!

Needless to say I got a lecture from the doctor and some dirty and judgmental looks. I felt awful, and like an awful mom. As soon as we got home and my husband asked me what was wrong I told him it was him. I also told him he would no longer be allowed to come to the visits. My husband got so mad at me for suggesting that I could stop him from coming to her appointments. Looking back, yes, I understand that I can’t do that. But I cannot believe he would do this. AITAH?

