Her Husband Wants To Move, But She Refuses Because She Thinks It Won’t Be Good For Them Or Their Son

AITA for not wanting/agreeing to move? “Spouse (50) is on disability… he is convinced he will pass away within the next 10 years. We do not have a savings or 401(k) because it needs to be used to pay off our current home so we didn’t have to worry about losing it at any point do to not having a significant income.

He is now wanting to sell our home and build the home set up of his dreams. I am not in favor of this at this point in time. But not opposed to five years in the future due to son’s age. My reasons…I’m quite positive that what he is wanting would be more $ than we have and we’d be taking out a larger mortgage, which could be a danger for us in our situation. He wants to go somewhat off grid or at least so neighbors aren’t close by and we have an 11 y/o on the spectrum and in the neighborhood currently live in he has friends and such that he is able to walk out our front door and ride his bike and play safely with other children.

We also have a pool and other items that would not be afforded if we moved. I am also not comfortable having neighbors close by. I take comfort in knowing there are neighbors around. Also, the set up he is talking about our separate structures for each room, and I am not comfortable putting our child any separate structure to sleep at night. Their reasons… it is a dream of theirs. We’ve living at the current place for 18 years and wants to change and wants to have something new. Feel their time is limited due to health and wants to be happy the last of it. So there will be no financial change. Says there is nothing holding us here. And he wants a change. AITA for not agreeing to do this now?”

