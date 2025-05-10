Her In-Laws Are Moving And Want Her To Store All Their Stuff, But She Loathes Clutter And Plans To Throw A Lot Of It Away

Some people are comfortable with a messy environment, while others can’t stand it.

This woman’s in-laws are moving out of the country unexpectedly, and they have a lot of clutter.

She hates clutter and also hates that her in-laws want her to store their belongings for them. Is she wrong for feeling this way?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for not helping my parents-in-law move out? My parents-in-law are hoarders. Out of nowhere, they decided to leave the country, with just two months’ notice, and now, they’re actually leaving in three days. My husband and I were living with them.

This woman found a new place with her husband.

As soon as they said they were moving, we found a new place. It’s maybe half the size of their house. For the past two months, our new place has been sitting completely empty. They had plenty of time to start moving things little by little and store what they can’t take.

Her in-laws left everything behind.

I’m totally against it. Because for me, they should ship everything or throw everything away. But they didn’t. They left everything until now, and the house is still a disaster.

She couldn’t stand clutter.

Meanwhile, my whole life fits in two suitcases. I don’t need or want anything from their house. The clutter is so overwhelming, it mentally blocks me. I literally shut down the moment I walked in there. It’s too much.

They expect her to help move things with only three days to go.

And now, on top of everything, they expect us to store their stuff for a whole year. There were piles of things I didn’t buy, don’t need, and never asked for. My father-in-law even complained that we’re running late and that I’m not helping.

It wasn’t her mess.

But help with what? This isn’t my mess! If it were up to me, I would leave everything behind and never look back.

She plans to throw all their stuff away.

Once they’re gone, I already know I’ll be throwing a lot of it away because I refuse to let our new home turn into a copy of this chaos. Honestly, am I being mean here? Because I feel like I’m the only one seeing how insane this is.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user suggests hiring professionals.

While this person says a storage locker is also a good idea.

This person shares a meaningful thought.

Let them figure it out, says this person.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this user.

It’s their stuff, so they have to deal with it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.