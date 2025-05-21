Her Male Friend Treated Her Like A Free Therapist For Years, But Bailed On Her When She Needed Him Most

Being someone’s unpaid therapist is the worst.

It’s one thing to be a friend, and another thing to feel like a 24/7 shrink.

In this woman’s case, she had to make it very clear to her guy friend that she’s not his emotional support woman…

And he was upset.

Let’s analyze the situation and decide who’s in the wrong.

AITA for telling my guy friend I’m not his emotional support woman? I (23, F) have been friends with (25, M) since childhood. He’s always been a little emotionally messy. Lots of breakups, drama with his family, job stress and I’ve always been there to listen and give advice. He calls me his “rock,” which is flattering, I guess, but lately it’s been feeling one-sided.

It might feel flattering… But it’s also a lot of work with no reward.

A few weeks ago, I had a rough time at work and told him I needed to vent. He said he was busy but would call me later. He didn’t. The next day, he texted his problems again and never asked how I was doing.

She finally realized she was being used as a free therapist.

So I finally told him I was feeling drained, and that I wasn’t his therapist or emotional support woman especially when I don’t get the same energy back. He got super defensive and said, “Wow sorry for thinking you actually cared” and then accused me of acting cold.

Wow.

Now a few mutual friends are saying I was kind of harsh and that he clearly trusts me more than anyone and that guys don’t have many safe spaces to open up. I get that, but I also think friendship should go both ways. AITA for setting that boundary?

He considers his feelings more important than hers.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

I agree.

This commenter shares their take.

It goes both ways.

Another reader chimes in.

This person sums it up.

That “friendship” was a bad investment of her time and energy.

It’s good that she realized that before wasting any more of her time on someone who takes it for granted.

