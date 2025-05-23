Her Mom Is Planning To Come Over To Their New, Smaller Place, But She Doesn’t Know How Tell Mom That She Truly Doesn’t Have The Room

You’d like to think you always have room for family in your life, but sometimes, you very literally don’t.

Like. Physically. No room.

But that doesn’t mean your family will be understanding.

Check it out.

AITA for not letting my mom stay with me? My husband and I live in a brand new 2-bed apartment. One of the bedrooms is an office which he uses to work from home. It’s a nice place, but there isn’t much extra space for anyone to stay overnight. We only have the one bed, our own.

Two households, both alike in dignity…

On my side of the family, we always stayed in each other’s homes when on vacation, traveling to different states, etc. When relatives came to visit us, I’d have to give up my bedroom for the week so they had a place to stay. I didn’t love that, but it was just how we did things.

And by contrast…

My husband’s family is the opposite. If they want to visit another family member, they book themselves a hotel and plan activities to do together, but ultimately they stay in their own accommodation. I think this is far more respectful of people’s personal space and time, but I can understand that it isn’t always financially feasible.

Now the traditions will be tested.

Here’s my issue: my mom wants to visit as we just bought our first apartment. Like I said above, it’s really nice and in a great area, but there isn’t extra room and truthfully, it’s just awkward with my husband working from home.

She doesn’t think it will be taken well.

I’m afraid she will be extremely hurt and take this personally, but we’ve barely even moved into the place and she’s asking where she’s going to sleep when she visits. She hasn’t helped at all financially or otherwise, which is fine, but she offered us 3k to install a drop-down murphy bed into one of the walls. I politely declined as the room is literally too small to even add that, but she is stressing me tf out. I love her, and I want to see her, but not in a way that feels cramped or uncomfortable all week. AITA for potentially offering to book her a nearby 4-star hotel instead?

Let’s see what the comments say:

That seems like a chunk of change that could go to a lot more useful stuff.

Sometimes it’s just not a good fit.

Foster an understanding to avoid conflict.

Personally, anyone offering me a 4 star hotel room would get a great big hug.

Anyone?

Anyone?

