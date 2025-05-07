Her Mom Ruined Her 14th Birthday On Purpose, Embarrassing Her In Front Of Her Friends, So She Deprived Her Of Sleep With Live Crickets

Sometimes being subtle is the only way to fight back.

She ruined my birthday My birth mother isn’t a great person. Just gonna put that out there. For my birthday, one year (I think maybe my 14th birthday?), she was mean about everything, for no reason. She said things like, “don’t eat too much cake, you don’t want the extra pounds.” “That’s all you have planned? Because you don’t have many friends?” I planned to see a movie, have ice cream and go to the bowling alley afterwards.

Apparently, she had already seen the movie, because she told me all about the movie I was about to see. Later that night, she was at the bowling alley. She got very loud and drunk. She talked very explicitly and got up to leave with two men.

As she was leaving, she said, “My daughter is OP, don’t tell her I’m leaving with these guys!” So everyone made fun of me for having a promiscuous birth mother.

The day after my birthday I went to her house to confront of her about ruining my birthday.

I gathered up maybe about 15 or so crickets and let them loose in her bedroom.

The first night, I could hear the crickets but she did nothing. Second night, same thing.

The next day, I caught her looking at her bedroom windows and asked her what she was doing. She said nothing and told me to go away. Next night, she was angry and said I needed to go outside and stop the crickets from chirping. I wasn’t quite sure how to do that, so I grabbed a drink, a snack and a book.

I spent a while outside reading and snacking, came back inside and told my birth mom I squished every cricket I could find. She said ‘good’. That morning, I woke up to her sleeping on the couch. She was on the phone with one of her friends later, telling her friend how horrible it was to get no sleep because all she could hear were crickets all night long.

She caught me smiling and accused me of doing something. I said “I’m not sure what you mean. But if I did do something, it would be well deserved and then some for ruining my birthday and having school peers bully me because my mom left the bowling alley with two guys.”

She got very angry and kicked me out. I went to go and live with my grandmother again, where I told her what happened. She told me that it was a bad thing to do and then she cheered pop cans with me and smiled.

