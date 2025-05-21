Her Neighbor Won’t Stop Her Dogs From Barking, So She Found A Loud Solution Of Her Own

It can be agony when you can hear incessant, loud noise from your home.

It’s supposed to be your sanctuary!

Check out the creative (and competitive) solution to dog barking in this story.

Hope you like bagpipe music!

Our small city allowed a dog training business to open up. The problem is that it’s primarily a residential area. The “school” is separated from my house by a wooden fence. I always thought the point of a dog training school was to keep dogs quiet and well behaved, but their method seems to be more “bark it out.”

The dogs aren’t the only ones who need obedience training…

At first, this was 7 days a week. Then the neighbors and I got together to complain to the city. It turns out that her license was only for 5 day/wk from 7am-7pm. She didn’t really care about the hours, though. One night around 11pm the dogs started barking and I went out and told her to stop. She screamed at me to “MIND YOUR OWN ******* BUSINESS!!” She also sneered about a dog grooming place opening up and that the noise would only get worse so I “should move if I didn’t like it.” The grooming place opened up and I never hear them. I understand that you can’t calm down dogs immediately, but the barking has gone on for up to 10 minutes sometimes. It may subside but it always starts up again. My upstairs neighbor and his girlfriend are moving because of it which sucks because we’ve worked well for 20yrs together. Apparently, barking dogs during Zoom meetings make you look unprofessional.

The dogs are just one of the issues.

It’s not just the dogs. She also had to have it explained to her that the green bin was only for recycling and the black bin is for general trash. She’s gotten stickers put on the bins telling her that her recycling was not picked up for that reason. Also, because she piles as much garbage as she can on top of it which winds up on the ground. She also seems to think that the garbage day happens whenever she puts her garbage cans out. I thought about buying a noise frequency machine to keep the dogs barking but that felt counter productive. Instead, I hit upon a better idea. Bagpipe music. I give the dogs a few minutes and if it doesn’t stop I put out a bluetooth speaker on the porch and blast Scotland the Brave. All of it. It doesn’t matter if the dogs stop barking. The song plays until the end. Weirdly, the dogs stop barking before the song ends peace and quiet is restored for a few hours.

Here is what people are saying.

I like it from a distance.

I used to put the jazz station on for Great Danes I looked after.

Teamwork making the the dream work.

I doubt she’ll care.

Yes, but this is a worthy cause.

Music to their floppy, furry ears.

Not everyone loves your dogs.

