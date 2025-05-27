Her Neighbor’s Airbnb Guest Blocked Her Driveway With Their Car, So When They Refused To Move The Car She Called The Cops

Dealing with Airbnb guests can be a nightmare for the whole neighborhood.

This woman‘s neighbor had Airbnb guests who blocked her driveway.

She tried to talk to the guests about it to get them to move their car, but when they refused, she decided to take another approach.

Now she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Uh oh! Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for getting my neighbor’s Airbnb guests’ car towed? I’ve had a ton of issues with Airbnbs in my neighborhood in the past. I won’t get into all of it, but just know that it’s been a nightmare. This included that incident when my house was hit by 20 bullets. It was during a gunfight at a neighbor’s Airbnb party earlier this year.

This woman asked her neighbor’s Airbnb guest to move their car.

Fast forward to last night. The guests at the Airbnb next door were blocking our shared driveway. I went out and politely asked them to move their car. They responded rudely, saying, “I ain’t got the keys. No.” And then drove off in another car.

The owner hasn’t been very responsive.

I’ve tried reaching out to the Airbnb owner before, but she hasn’t responded to me since May. She has a track record of ignoring my messages, so I assumed she wouldn’t do anything this time either.

She called the police.

So, I shot her a quick text and called the non-emergency police line. I explained the situation, and they said they would make the guests move it. Well, it turns out they towed the car instead.

The Airbnb owner is enraged.

Now, the Airbnb owner is furious, saying I didn’t give her guests a chance to move it. Am I the jerk for calling the cops on them?

She did give the guests a chance to move the car.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest take.

She needs to warn her guests, says this person.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, this person thinks they deserved what happened.

There are some lessons you gotta learn the hard way.

