Her Neighbor’s Kid Was In Trouble During A Hailstorm, So This Mom Leapt Into Action. But The Response Has Her Questioning Whether She’s Actually The Bad Guy.

For some of us it’s like second nature: remaining calm in a stressful situation feels no different to choosing which pair of socks to put on in the morning.

For others, making decisions in the face of impending disaster feels suddenly impossible, as we overanalyze the ramifications of every little choice we could make.

Luckily for everyone involved, the mom in this story falls into the former category.

And when disaster struck and her neighbor’s kid was left stranded, her maternal instincts kicked in and she leapt into action.

Sadly, her good intentions weren’t appreciated by everyone.

Read on to find out what happened to make her question her spur-of-the-moment decision.

AITA for bringing my neighbor’s kid inside my house during a hailstorm? Recently we had a hailstorm with about 10 minutes’ notice. I went outside to pull the car into the middle parking space to try and avoid damage. While I was outside, the neighbors were leaving. I mentioned there was a hailstorm coming and they said they were just going to the store, okay, not what I’d do but I didn’t say anything.

Two minutes later they are gone and I’m covering my plants with a heavy tarp and going inside, their kid was outside and couldn’t get in. The neighbors’ car was nowhere in sight. I told him they said they were going to the store and asked if he could get inside. He said they said they’d be back fast. I went inside but took a peep out the peephole. I could see him running back and forth between the overhang by the front door and the carport area in the back.

The storm immediately kicked up, so I opened the from door and yelled to him (cause it was so loud) to come in my house. He ran inside and I told him, “these are my kids, you can sit here, do you need a phone to call your mom?” He didn’t know her number off the top of his head and his device was smashed – I don’t know if it was from the hail or not. So I watched the peephole, and when his mom pulled up, I opened the door for a second for him to wave at her. The worst of it lasted about 10 minutes so when it let up I ran him out to his parents’ car.

My husband said I overreacted – but the kid was like 12 and running back and forth trying to find cover, which he couldn’t find because the hail was going down AND sideways. We had dead birds, messed up trees, and dents on our car hood. Some of the hail balls measured over 3” in diameter.

Did I do the wrong thing by bringing this kid inside? I really don’t know what else I could have done, and there wasn’t any time to ask, “do you feel safe coming inside?” because he couldn’t hear me and the hail was coming in sideways, with lots of wind. My kids saw how bad it was when I opened the door and said they thought that was the right thing to do. My husband was watching tv in the middle of the house and didn’t see how severe it was as he never even got up to check. AITA?

