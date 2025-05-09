Her Parents Are Very Strict And Conservative, So This Young Woman Feels Guilty For Not Telling Them About Her Older Sister’s Boyfriend
It’s normal for some teenagers to hide things from their parents.
But is it okay for siblings to keep secrets from their parents? What if that secret is that your sibling is dating someone?
This young woman came from a very conservative household.
When her older sister started seeing someone, she agreed to keep it from their parents.
But now, she feels guilty.
Check out the full story below for all the details.
AITA for not telling my parents that my sister has a “boyfriend ” (kinda)?
I’m 16F and my sister is 19.
We both live in a city 400 kilometres away from our home to pursue our studies, and we come from a very conservative society and home.
It’s to the extent that we aren’t even allowed to have male friends.
That’s why I never had one, and I haven’t dated anybody either.
This young woman’s sister has a male friend.
But on the contrary, my sister has studied in a boarding school.
She does have male friends, and recently, she introduced me to one of her friends who is 22M.
They seem pretty close, and to be honest, way too close for a mere friend.
She asked her sister about her male friend.
I asked my sister about it
She denied it. She said that they are only friends.
Her sister told her her future plans.
But she did tell me that he has confessed his feelings to her.
And she also likes him, but she is not ready to date and is testing the water.
She plans on moving further when she gets into a college.
She agreed to keep it from their parents.
I don’t have anything against this, and the guy seems like a good person.
But my parents would never allow this, and we haven’t told them anything.
Now, she’s confused about where to stand.
Sometimes, I feel like I’m betraying my parents by not telling them.
I would never snitch on my sister, and it’s not my place to say anything.
She is a grown adult.
AITA for hiding the truth from my parents?
Her sister is an adult. She can do what she wants. It should be up to her sister to let their parents know if she has a boyfriend.
What a complicated situation to be in.
