Her Partner Wants Her To Leave Home While He Hosts A Bachelor Party, But She Doesn’t Want To Go Out That Night

AITA for refusing to leave the house?

I live with my partner. One of his close friends is getting married soon, and he’s the best man. I’m not particularly close with the couple, I’ve met them a handful of times, so I’m only part of the wedding as my partner’s plus one. This is all fine by me. The bachelor and bachelorette parties are happening on the same day.

I’m not invited to the bachelorette party – again fine by me – I hardly know the bride and on the times we have met we were cordial but I wouldn’t expect to be invited to her bachelorette party. As he’s the best man, the bachelor party is planned to take place largely at our house. They’re starting at one of the other groomsmen’s house before going out then planning to return for a barbecue, video game night/sleeping. I’m obviously not part of this plan, but as I asked my partner: where am I supposed to go during this?

He argued that the other groomsman’s partner isn’t causing this issue, but of course she isn’t; she’s part of the bachelorette party, she’s already out of the house. I’m being expected to just find something to do with myself out of the house for 24+ hours. It would make far more sense to use one of the houses that are already empty. We actually argued about this, and we went around in circles so much I can’t tell anymore if I’m actually the one in the wrong. Am I?

