Her Roommate Keeps Eating The Food She Cooks Without Her Permission, So She Finally Confronted Her About It

I remember in my younger days when I lived in a house with a bunch of friends and it was a free-for-all when it came to food.

It didn’t matter who bought it or who made it, if it was in the fridge or in the cupboards, it was fair game, baby!

So I can definitely relate to this woman’s annoyance at her roommate who keeps helping herself to her food.

Is she wrong for talking to her about it?

Read on to get all the details below…

AITA for confronting my roommate about eating my food without asking? “I’ve been living with my roommate, Claire, for about a year now. We get along pretty well most of the time, but there’s been this one ongoing issue that’s starting to really get on my nerves: she keeps eating my food without asking.

That is pretty annoying…

I’m not a stickler about everything, but I do like to plan my meals ahead. I’ll cook a batch of something on the weekend and use it throughout the week soup, pasta, whatever. I like knowing I have meals ready to go when I get busy. But for the last couple of months, Claire has been helping herself to my food, even though I’ve never said it was okay.

She’s been putting up with this for awhile.

At first, I didn’t say anything. I’d find a few snacks gone here and there or some leftovers missing, and I let it slide. But the last straw was last week when I made a big pot of chili. I went to grab a bowl for dinner, and a good portion of it was gone.

She confronted Claire about it.

When I asked Claire about it, she just said, “Oh, I thought you weren’t eating it tonight,” like it was no big deal. I told her that I didn’t mind sharing, but I don’t appreciate her taking my food without asking, especially when I’ve specifically planned for it. She said I was overreacting, and it was just food, so why am I making a big deal about it? She also mentioned that I buy so much stuff, so I shouldn’t care if she eats a little bit of it.

Now things are weird…

Honestly, I was a little frustrated. I don’t think it’s about the food itself it’s more about the principle. I told her that if she’s hungry, she needs to check with me first. She didn’t really respond, but since then, things have felt a little off between us. She’s been a bit cold. Our mutual friends think I overreacted and should’ve just let it go. But I feel like this kind of thing adds up over time. AITA for calling her out?”

Her roommate shouldn’t assume she can eat the leftovers.

Take a look at what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s NTA.

This reader agreed.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

Her roommate needed a wake-up call about manners!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.