Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Has Unofficially Moved Into Their Apartment, So She Asked Her Roommate To Agree To Some Boundaries

Having a roommate who doesn’t honor an agreement could result in pure chaos.

This woman and her roommate agreed that no one else would move into their apartment with them, but now her roommate’s boyfriend is there all the time.

She wants to set some boundaries with her roommate, so she decided to talk to her about it.

AITA for telling my roommate’s boyfriend he can’t basically live at our apartment? I (24F) share a two-bedroom apartment with my roommate “Kayla” (25F). When we signed the lease, we agreed it would just be the two of us. Things went pretty smoothly for the first few months. But lately, her boyfriend has been over all the time.

I don’t mean just visiting. I mean he’s here more than she is. He showers here, eats our groceries, leaves his laundry, and uses our Wi-Fi for work. He doesn’t pay rent, utilities, or even chip in for cleaning supplies.

At first, I tried to be understanding because it’s her boyfriend. I didn’t want to be that annoying roommate. But after a month of living with a third, uninvited person, I had to say something.

I brought it up to Kayla as nicely as I could. I said I didn’t sign up to live with her boyfriend, and it feels like he’s unofficially moved in. I asked if we could agree on some boundaries, like how many nights a week he stays over.

She got super defensive and accused me of “policing her relationship.” She said he basically has nowhere else to go because his current living situation isn’t great.

Now, she’s being cold and passive-aggressive. I’m walking on eggshells in my own home. I get that she wants to support her boyfriend, but this isn’t what I agreed to when I signed the lease. I’m just asking for some space and fairness. So… AITA for telling my roommate her boyfriend can’t practically live in our apartment?

She could talk to the landlord. If he’s living there, he needs to at least contribute to the rent.

Somebody has to kick Mr. Freeloader to the curb.

