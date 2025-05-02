Her Sister Didn’t Come To Her Wedding, But Now That She’s Engaged She Wants To Borrow Her Wedding Gown

A wedding is a huge milestone in someone’s life, so it can be quite telling when a family member makes a point of not attending another family member’s wedding.

What would you do if you sister didn’t go to your wedding but wanted to wear your wedding veil and wedding dress to her own wedding?

Would you let her, or would you think she was crazy to even ask?

The woman in today’s story is in this situation, and she’s trying to decide what to do.

AITA if I say no to letting my sister wear my wedding dress? I (34F) have a sister (37F) who just recently got engaged in February. My sister and I have never been close growing up, to the point where this summer we went no contact after another argument. My partner and I will have been married 3 years this August, and after my partner proposed my sister messaged me saying she did not want to be involved in the wedding or even hear about wedding plans. Although hurtful I complied, and now that she is getting married she has begun to make contact again.

Today while talking to my mother she mentioned that my sister had said she wants to wear my wedding veil. I told her that was okay as long as I could give it to her with a box stating “something borrowed” as I have already offered it to two other friends with upcoming weddings.

Then my mother informs me my sister and her partner are getting married the weekend of my and my partners wedding anniversary, that they are booking the same photographer. That she wants her photos taken in the same location as mine- and then asked if my sister could wear my dress (which she would have to have fitted so it would never be my dress again).

I expressed to my mother I wasn’t sure about using my dress and how I wanted to keep it. However, my father chimed in to the phone call saying I should “just give it to her”. AITA if I say no?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

