Her Sister Made Her Feel Guilty For Spending Her Own Money, So She Refused To Loan Her Money To Pay For Bills

AITA for refusing to give my sister money after she criticized how I spent mine? My younger sister recently asked if I could help her out with some bills. It was nothing outrageous. Just a few hundreds to cover utilities and rent, just while she waits on her next paycheck.

I’ve helped her before, but this time, I said no. Not because I couldn’t but because of how she’s treated me about it.

The thing is, a couple of weeks ago, I bought something for myself. I have been saving for a new laptop. It was nothing flashy, just something that would actually run without freezing every 10 minutes.

She found out, and she made a snide comment about it. She said, “Must be nice to have money to blow while some of us are barely scraping by.”

That stung. I’ve been working really hard and budgeting carefully. With some luck, I saved some money. Her comment made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to enjoy anything unless everyone else was okay, too.

So, I told her I didn’t feel comfortable helping this time. When she asked for money after her comment, I said, politely, that I didn’t like being guilt-tripped about my own finances and that maybe she should talk to me differently if she wants my support.

She’s now telling my family I’m being selfish. She said I have let money change me. A couple of relatives have reached out to say she’s going through a lot. They said I should have been more understanding.

I don’t want to be petty, but I also don’t think it’s fair. I was made to feel guilty for using money I earned and handled responsibly. AITA for setting a boundary?

