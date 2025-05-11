Her Stepmother Tried To Force Her And Her Brother To Call Her “Mom,” But When They Refused, She Got Upset And Accused Them Of Not Loving Her

Family bonds can’t be forced.

If you had a parent remarry when you were already an adult, what would you call the new step parent? Would you refer to them by their first name, or would you be willing to go so far as calling them “mom” or “dad”?

This woman explains that her stepmother, who is quite the drama queen, pressured her and her brother to call her “mom.”

It didn’t go well.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for calling my dad’s wife by her name? My (26F) dad got married a few years ago to Kaylee. They don’t really have the best relationship but to each their own. Kaylee has been trying to get me and my brother to call her a more endearing name. She told us to give her a nickname, and then she suggested we call her “mom.”

This woman learned that her stepmother has a complaint about her and her brother.

Mind you, our mom is very much alive. We have an amazing relationship with her. She then complained to us about something. That when we visit them, we seem to only want to spend time with our dad more than we do with her (they live in a different country).

Their stepmom thinks they don’t love her.

Last night, we went to get some coffee, and she began to complain that we never want to be with her, and that we don’t love her even though we are “her children” (her words).

I told her that we do love her, but she isn’t and will never be our mom. Now, she isn’t speaking to me and is sulking around the house. I’m wondering if I went too far. So, AITA?

Asking kids who have a mom to call their stepmom “mom” is going too far. This stepmom is being overly dramatic.

“Mom” isn’t a title you force on anyone.

