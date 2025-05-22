Her Partner Is Deep In Debt Because Of Child Support Issues, But Insists That He Needs To Go On An Expensive Concert Trip

When you’re in debt, as so many of us are, it can be hard to determine what little luxuries to afford yourself.

Is a night out too extravagant?

What about some food delivery?

Heck, is Netflix too much when I still owe?

These conversations can plague people.

AITA for not “allowing” my partner to go to a concert?

There’s a lot going on here.

My partner (25NB) and me (22F) live together. We have had financial issues for just shy of about a year now because his ex filed child support and they sent the mail to the wrong address so he didn’t get notified. His wages are garnished and he is actively going through the system to correct the backpay and the amount he owes, but his wages are being garnished 60%. He currently brings home about 1000$ every month. I work full time and I am covering the majority of bills. I am also graduating undergrad and going to law school. I’ve paid everything for law school thus far and it’s been expensive.

Now get ready to do some math.

Here’s the breakdown. Rent: 1600 Utilities: 150 Groceries: 500 He has a 260$ car payment and 120$ insurance. I cover all of my own insurance and own my car. He sends me about 400-600$ each month, usually the lower end, to cover his half of expenses. He’s usually about 800$ short of what he owes with specific math just on rent and utilities not including groceries. It’s been 9 months.

They WERE going to go to a concert.

I got into a law school that requires me to go down a few times a year. It’s online so I can keep my job. We want to go to a concert, Aftershock, which overlaps with some of the dates that I need to go down. I already bought the tickets. I said we should cancel because it’s almost 3500 for tickets, accommodation, and food. He wants to go and “save up” his allowance that I let him keep (about 50$ a month) so he can go and sleep in his car.

I don’t think I’ve spent that much on a trip ever in my life.

I told him absolutely not. It’s the principle of it. Anyone else who can’t pay their rent would go homeless, not to a concert. He’s saying it’s simple math and I “give” him the allowance anyway so why does it matter how he uses it.

A $50 per MONTH allowance?

Exactly how long does he plan so save up?

I think it’s disgusting and selfish of him to think like this. I’m financing his life and think it’s the principle of the matter that he can’t go until his finances are stabilized. He’s repeatedly threatening our relationship over this.

Woof. Let’s see what the comments say:

These roles are clearly not going well.

The allowance thing is so embarrassing.

Some people were VERY blunt.

The concert is the least of your worries.

Seriously.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.