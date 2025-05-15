His Boss Didn’t Grant His Request For A Pay Raise And Told Him No Other Teams Would Pay Him What He Was Asking, So This Man Applied For Another Team And Got A Better Offer

It can be quite frustrating when the team you’re working for can’t see your worth.

This man had multiple degrees, but he was only accepted as an entry-level analyst.

After some time, he requested a pay raise from his boss but was dismissed. His boss even told him that he could try applying to other teams, but no one’s going to give him his request.

So, he did exactly what he was told, and the results shocked everyone.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

Want me to apply to another team? You got it! This happened a few years ago. I was a data analyst and had too many STEM degrees to count. I worked at a big bank where the only thing that mattered was years of experience. It didn’t matter if you have a PHD or a Bachelor’s. They both mean the same thing.

This man requested a pay raise from his director.

I came in as an entry-level 28-year-old, because I got so many degrees. I was doing so much better than an entry-level analyst, and once my minimum years experience hit, I talked to my director. I said I wanted 80k or I’m going to apply to another team.

The director outright rejected his request.

He told me that there was no way that I was going to get 80k from any team. I asked him if he could just ask HR because I didn’t really want to change teams, but I was going to get as much money as I thought I deserved.

After I asked him, he said: “I’m not going to ask HR. I know 100% that you are not going to get paid that much no matter what. You can waste your time applying to other teams. They will tell you the same thing. Go ahead!”

So, he tried applying to another team and got a job offer.

I applied to another team in the same department the same day. This was Monday. On Wednesday, I got called by the director of that team for an interview, and I got an offer on Thursday. The offer was for 92k.

He accepted the offer.

I instantly accepted it. I told my current director that I got an offer, and had accepted it. He got so mad at me. He asked me why I would apply and accept a position without telling him. I said, “You told me to”.’

He told what happened to the VP.

After 2 weeks I started my new position on my new team, I got a call from my old VP. He asked me why I left without letting him/my old director counter the offer. I told him what happened, and he was shocked. He told me they would have counter offered me on the spot. It turns out my old director never thought I would leave. So, I guess, the joke’s on him!

Good for him!

Sometimes, the sweetest revenge is proving your boss wrong.

