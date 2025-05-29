His Boss Told Him To Add More Details In His Reports, So He Created A Full Page Report For A 30-Second Ad

Sometimes, asking for more can backfire.

You want detail? You’ll get detail. This happened years ago, in the days of 1” analogue videotape. We had a client whose source material was usually poor quality, often originating on non-broadcast formats. In order to spare his blushes, we used to write “Gen satis” (Generally satisfactory). We write this on the record reports enclosed with the edited masters.

One day, he complained that one of his advertisements had been rejected by a broadcaster. They had complained about the lack of detail on the record report. He insisted that future record reports included a proper breakdown of all notable anomalies on the tapes. You want detail? You’ll get detail.

I noted every instance of poor quality source and picture fault. A thirty-second commercial ended up with me having to attach a sheet of A4 to the record report to cover them all. I put it in the box, which I gave to him. He must’ve sent it to the broadcaster unopened, as it was instantly rejected. Gen satis was again acceptable for future reports.

