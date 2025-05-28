His Brother Wants To Use Their Inheritance Money To Renovate Their Late Dad’s House, But He Would Rather Use The Money For Something Else

Dividing inheritance between siblings can get messy.

This man stands to inherit a significant amount from his dad’s passing, but his brother wants to use their inheritance to renovate their late dad’s house.

Now they’re arguing about what to do with the money.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITAH for not wanting to use my inheritance to renovate a house I won’t live in? My father unexpectedly passed away at the end of March. My brother and myself are the executors for the estate, and my dad decided to make us do this jointly. It’s for us to be closer, but it’s had a drastically opposite effect.

This man doesn’t want to move into their dad’s house, but his brother does.

The big problem is the house. I do not want to move in, my brother does. I’ve given him a 5-year time frame to buy me out. Otherwise, we sell.

Their aunt suggested a full renovation.

I don’t mind using some of the estate funds to fix immediate issues there. It has rotten carpet, a falling fence, and rotting boards on the deck. But my aunt has convinced my brother it’s time to remodel the entire house, replace every floor, replace the cabinets, move pipes and knock out two walls.

She wants to use their dad’s money for it.

She wants to use my dad’s retirement accounts to do so. These items are not broken or damaged in any way. They’re just a bit dated looking. I love my brother, but this is a substantial amount I stand to inherit.

He thinks it’s not fair to use the inheritance for it.

I don’t feel comfortable investing so much in someone else’s property value. This money could drastically improve my life. My aunt runs a contracting business, so I also can’t help but think she sees this as an easy payday. AITA for putting my foot down? Or am I being greedy?

They really need to agree on how to use the money.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares some useful advice.

He can pay for the updates, says this person.

Here’s another valid point.

This person thinks it’s time to sell the house now.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Money issues can damage family bonds.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.