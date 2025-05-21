His Cat Brought A Wild Rabbit Into The House, And Chaos Broke Out. But His Sibling Just Filmed It Instead Of Helping.

Some people freeze during a crisis, others whip out their phones.

What would you do if chaos broke out in your home, and instead of helping, your sibling just stood there recording?

Would you try to stay calm and direct the situation?

Or would your frustration boil over?

In the following story, one person finds themselves chasing a rabbit while their sibling chooses content over common sense.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for yelling at my sibling for filming instead of helping. So, this evening, my cat brought a live rabbit into the house. Cue chaos, running around with a box to try and catch the rabbit and get it out of the house. My mum and I are trying to guide the rabbit out the door, and my sibling (21 btw)… stood with their phone filming it. I asked them to stop because they were in the way, and I was trying to move around to stop the rabbit getting into the sitting room.

Rather than helping, the sibling kept recording.

It does, and manages to get all the way across the room before I put the box over it. We try to figure out how to get it from the box to the outside. We decided that throwing a towel over it is the best way to go. I get ready and say, “Maybe someone should stand behind me just in case,” and then look over, and they’re yet again filming. I tell them to stop because it’s not helping, to which they say, “Well, what else am I supposed to do?” At this point, I’m really annoyed from the adrenaline and general malarky of it all and raise my voice, saying “NOT FILM IT.”

Finally, they caught the rabbit.

They say back “fine, you don’t have to yell it’s not like I could do anything else.” We catch the rabbit, get it out of the house, and my sibling has flounced upstairs where they are sulking, Mum says I should go up to apologize. I do to keep the peace, but am I really the bad guy here? Like, to me, being annoyed, I have to ask them multiple times to stop filming in a pretty stressful situation is fairly reasonable. AITA?

Sure, it was a chaotic time, but had everyone remained calm, it might have been easier to remedy.

