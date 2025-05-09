His Childhood Friend Often Asks For A Small Loan But Doesn’t Pay Him Back Immediately, So He’s Been Dodging His Friend’s Messages

Debts amongst friends are meant to be paid voluntarily.

What would you do if you had a friend who kept asking to borrow small amounts of money? Would you loan them the money, or would you be annoyed by the requests?

This man has a childhood friend who often asks him for a small amount of money.

He used to be fine with this, but now he doesn’t want to loan his friend money anymore.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for ignore one of my childhood friend’s messages asking for money? I have this friend. He frequently asks for money and promises to pay back by a certain timeline. At first, he did pay it by the date. But later on, I always had to remind him multiple times.

This man is bothered by his friend asking for a loan.

Now, I have a problem with two things. One, he does not say “thank you” after I have transferred the money. And two, I have to shamelessly remind him to pay me back. Which I don’t like.

It’s a small amount, but his attitude is the problem.

Now, the reason why I feel like a jerk is that the sum amounts are always very low. It’s only about INR 300 to INR 600 (about 3 to 7 USD). But there’s still something about the behaviour and lack of courtesy. It just made me ignore his messages the last two times.

A friend who seems to expect money and doesn’t even say “thank you,” is pretty rude.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Short and simple.

This person calls the friend ungrateful.

You’re not a bank, says this person.

Finally, here’s a harsh truth.

Debt has cut more friendships than anything else.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.