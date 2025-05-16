His Friend Accused Him Of Stealing, So He Decided To Go Home Early Even Though Another Friend Was Upset

When you are out with friends most people will make sure that they are careful not to upset each other too much to ensure everyone can have fun.

What would you do if your friend lost something and they accused you of stealing it when you definitely did not?

That is the situation the friend in this story was in, so he went home early but now another friend is upset for him leaving.

Check it out.

AITA for leaving a friend’s birthday party after falsely being accused of stealing? Recently a really close friend of mine, Tyler(M27) had a birthday so me(M26) and another close friend Andrew(M24) threw a little get together for Tyler. It wasn’t anything crazy we just went out for some drinks and dinner. It was about 3 hours into the night, we had already ate, walked around the city a bit, and after we were drinking beers by my car after having just smoked a bit. I asked Andrew if I could hit his vape and he realized he didn’t have it on him so we went back to Tyler’s car to see if he had left it there (Tyler picked up Andrew). The whole way to Tyler’s car, Andrew is asking me if I have his vape (I do not). When we get to Tyler’s car and Andrew doesn’t find his vape he asks me again if I have it and so I ask him if he thinks I stole it.

Just turn out your pockets and prove him an idiot.

He tells me yes and I tell him I don’t have it and that he probably left it somewhere or it fell out of his pocket. I don’t think he believed me but we both kind of let it go but the vibe has definitely changed at this point. I don’t appreciate being accused of stealing and I will admit I was probably visibly upset but I didn’t blow up or anything.

This must have been so satisfying.

We went to a club to try to salvage the night and while we were walking up the steps to the club, Andrew’s wallet literally falls out of his pocket and I just hand it back to him and say “you dropped this”. I left shortly after we got to the club because I just wasn’t feeling it anymore.

Tyler was likely just disappointed with how the evening ended.

The next day Tyler sent me a text saying that I was a jerk for leaving his birthday. I just feel like his anger is misplaced. Shouldn’t you be more upset with Andrew for harshing the vibe? We never said “oh we are gonna hang out till 1 am” I feel like we did basically everything we said we were gonna do when we planned the get-together. AITA?

Maybe he was taking it a little personal, but he did stay out for long enough and shouldn’t feel obligated to remain if he wasn’t having fun.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this situation.

Good question.

Andrew sounds insufferable.

Tyler should have stood up for him.

Exactly, it doesn’t even make sense.

This person would be upset as well.

Why would you keep hanging out with someone who thinks you are a thief?

He ended the night early, which was the right thing to do.

